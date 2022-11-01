2 men wanted after shooting, carjacking in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting and carjacking on Holmes Road in Whitehaven Tuesday evening.
Memphis police said officers responded to 1594 E. Holmes Rd. at 5:18 p.m. and found a man shot. His car was also taken.
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police said two Black men inside the victim's 2008 Chevy Equinox with Tennessee tag BDV-9408 were last seen heading westbound on Holmes Road.
If you have any tips on the incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.