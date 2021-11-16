Man killed in shooting that caused lanes to be blocked on Shelby Drive in Whitehaven area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday at Shelby Drive and Tulane.
Investigators said a man was found shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries. Police detained one man at the scene.
Memphis Police closed all lanes on Shelby Drive between Tulane Rd and McCorkle as they investigated. They said the lanes will remain closed for an unspecified time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).