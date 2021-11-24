One killed & two injured after shootings a block from each other in less than an hour in Whitehaven

Memphis Police said the shootings happened between 10:45 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. Tuesday night along Eastwind Drive in Whitehaven.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating two shootings in less than an hour about a block from each other in Whitehaven.

Officers said they responded to the first shooting about 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Eastwind Drive, not far from the Peppertree Apartments. They found a man dead. Investigators said it appeared the man had been shot as he left a nearby apartment. They did not say what led to the shooting.

On 11/23 at 10:49 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 4260 Eastwind Dr. One deceased male was located. Prelim info indicates that the victim was shot as he left an apt.

Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 24, 2021

The second shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Eastwind Drive, near the Hillcrest Apartments. Officers found two men shot, and both were taken to Regional One in critical condition. Investigators said preliminary information indicates the men got into a fight and shot each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.