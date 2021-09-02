Will Sen. Katrina Robinson’s federal theft and wire fraud case be moved out of Memphis?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Sen. Katrina Robinson will go to trial, but the location is in question.
According to a report in the Daily Memphian, prosecutors filed a motion Thursday asking for a judge to move the trial, which is scheduled for September 13. They want the trial moved from Memphis to Jackson, Tennessee. Barring moving the location of the trial, lawyers want a jury pool from outside of Shelby County. A hearing is set for Friday.
Robinson faces federal charges of stealing, intentionally misapplying for funding, federal wire fraud, and money laundering in two separate cases. Both are related to her nursing school, The Healthcare Institute.