x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Will Sen. Katrina Robinson’s federal theft and wire fraud case be moved out of Memphis?

According to a published report, prosecutors want the trial moved to Jackson, Tennessee.
Credit: AP
In a photo provided by the Tennessee State Senate, Tennessee state Sen. Katrina Robinson poses for a photo in Nashville, Tenn., date not known. Robinson has been charged with stealing more than $600,000 federal funds received by a health care company she directed and using the money to pay for her wedding and other personal expenses, federal prosecutors said Wednesday, July 29, 2020. A criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday charges state Robinson with theft and embezzlement involving government programs and wire fraud, U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said in a news release. (Tennessee State Senate via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Sen. Katrina Robinson will go to trial, but the location is in question.

According to a report in the Daily Memphian, prosecutors filed a motion Thursday asking for a judge to move the trial, which is scheduled for September 13. They want the trial moved from Memphis to Jackson, Tennessee. Barring moving the location of the trial, lawyers want a jury pool from outside of Shelby County. A hearing is set for Friday.

Robinson faces federal charges of stealing, intentionally misapplying for funding, federal wire fraud, and money laundering in two separate cases. Both are related to her nursing school, The Healthcare Institute.

Related Articles