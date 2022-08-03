Frayser man indicted in robbery-murder case

Several other men helped the suspect rob two men before one of the victims was shot and killed.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser man was indicted Tuesday on multiple felony counts after one man was killed and another was wounded in a robbery last year, according to the Shelby County DA's office.

William Greene, 34, was indicted on first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony, attempted first-degree murder involving a serious bodily injury, two counts of especially aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He's being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2021, at North Trezevant Street and Capewood Drive in Frayser where police found two wounded men in the road.

Jorge Nieto Maldonado, 24, of Mexico, was shot at least nine times and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Another man, 25, of Memphis also was shot multiple times, but survived his wounds.

Investigators said the two men were at a motel on Summer Avenue earlier that evening and had planned to sell some marijuana to someone they had met there. They followed the man, later identified as Greene, to the Frayser neighborhood where several other men helped Green rob them of a pistol, marijuana, and car keys.

Greene was identified as the one who shot them as they lay in the street.