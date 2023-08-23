'Do what I say, or you will be the third body' | Witness describes being forced to bury missing teen, grandmother

Court records show Herman Hollins-Brown, charged with the murder of Anneria Turman, is now charged in the death of her 15-year-old grandson.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man behind bars charged with the murder of a Memphis grandmother is now charged in the death of her 15-year-old grandson, who was first reported missing and later found dead Sunday, and new details outlined in court documents are shining a disturbing light on the case.

According to court records, Herman Hollins-Brown, already charged with murder in the death of Anneria Turman, is now charged with first degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Syquavious Hoyett, her grandson.

In an affidavit, a witness came forward and told police Hollins-Brown forced him at gunpoint to help him bury the bodies, saying Hollins-Brown told him to, "do what I tell you to, or you will be the third body."

The witness said they then drove to a wooded area, and he discovered a body in the trunk of Hollins-Brown's car, identified as Turman. They dumped her body in the woods, and then returned to the house on the 4000 block of Glenbrook, moving Hoyett's body and disposing of it as well.

The witness said Hoyett also appeared to have been shot.

Officers said they responded to a man-down call at Silas Road and Eyers Road to find a woman who was pronounced dead on the scene. This took place on Aug. 17, according to an affidavit from Shelby County court records.

An endangered child alert was then sent out for Hoyett by Memphis police on Saturday as he had been missing since August 16, and he was found dead Monday night.