WATCH LIVE: Witnesses to take the stand in Memphis shooting spree suspect's

Ezekiel Kelly is back in court Tuesday for the murder of Dewayne Tunstall, the first victim of the Sept. 7 shooting spree that killed three and injured three others.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly is due to appear in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing on first-degree murder charges for the death of Dewayne Tunstall, the first victim of the shooting spree on Sept. 7.

Three witnesses who were supposed to appear in court on Kelly's original hearing date, Sept. 27, are due in court to give testimony as to Tunstall's death.

Judge Karen Massey issued arrest warrants for the witnesses when they did not appear in court originally.

Kelly faces 27 charges in the shooting spree that killed three and injured three others, including first-degree murder and conspiring to commit terroristic acts.

Kelly had previously been indicted on one count of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Dewayne Tunstall, who was killed about 1 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 – hours before Memphis Police issued a warning to the public about the spree.

Kelly remains in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

“This shooting spree terrorized the community,” said Shelby County D.A. Steve Mulroy in a news release. “We will do all we can to see that justice is done.”