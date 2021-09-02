x
Woman accused of crashing into vehicles, including a patrol car, and leading Desoto County deputies on a chase

The Michigan woman is charged with several felonies, including aggravated assault on law enforcement, felony fleeing, and auto theft.
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — A Michigan woman is behind bars in Desoto County, accused of crashing into a squad car and other vehicles, and leading deputies on a chase.

44-year-old Stacey Guiltner is charged with several felonies, including aggravated assault on law enforcement, felony fleeing, and auto theft.

Investigators said it all started about 1:00 p.m. Tuesday when DeSoto County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the driver of a car - stolen in Michigan - in the Hernando Walmart parking lot.

The driver, later identified as Guiltner, took off, hitting a patrol car and an unmarked car. Investigators said she then hit a passenger van in the parking lot and another vehicle at the Walmart gas pumps.

She took off down McIngvale Road to Green T Road, where the chase ended when she went off the road.

No one was injured.

Guiltner was taken into custody without incident. She is now in the DeSoto County jail.

