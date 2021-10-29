Woman accused of live streaming threats & trying to run a woman and children off the road

Breonna Parker is charged with eight counts of aggravated assault.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is charged, accused of repeatedly threatening another woman, live streaming that she wanted to fight that woman, then trying to run the woman and her children off the road.

According to the police affidavit, the victim told police that the night of Wednesday, October 20, 2021, Parker posted a video to social media showing off a gun. The victim said a few hours later, Parker came to her home, honking her horn, waving around the gun and yelling that she wanted to fight, all while live streaming to Facebook.

The victim told police about the same time the next night, on Thursday, October 21, 2021, Parker again showed up at her home, waving the gun and yelling for her to come out and fight, again live streaming to social media.

According to the affidavit, the next day, Friday, October 22, 2021, the victim was picking up her seven-year-old from school, and had four other children in the car, when Parker showed up at the school. Police said the victim started filming what happened.

According to the report, Parker started following the victim, waving a gun at her, and threatening to kill her. Police said Parker tried running the victim off the road or into other cars several times, and then pulled in front of the victim, swerving and hitting her brakes, almost hitting the victim’s car.