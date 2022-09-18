Woman arrested and charged with setting fire to apartment complex

U.S. Marshals and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman, accusing her of setting a fire at an apartment complex on Arbor Creek Trail last Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who investigators are accusing of setting fire to an apartment complex is in jail.

U.S. Marshals and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrested Shaniqua Yates, charging her with aggravated arson after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Arbor Creek Trail last Wednesday. The complex is located near Knight Arnold Road in Southeast Memphis.

The fire left more than 20 people without their homes. No one was injured, but nearly $300,000 in damage is believed to be caused as a result.