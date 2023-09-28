Woman "affiliated with Osaka" restaurant in Memphis indicted for theft, says TN Department of Revenue

The agency did not go into detail about the charge or just how Le is currently affiliated with the restaurant, but she pleaded guilty to a similar charge in 2017.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman “affiliated with Osaka Japanese Fusion Bistro in Memphis” has been indicted on theft charges, according to the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

Vivian Le, 55, is now out of the Shelby County Jail after being booked into the Shelby County Jail on a charge of theft of property over $60,000. She was indicted on Sept. 7, 2023, and released on her own recognizance.

The agency did not go into detail about the charge or just how Le is currently affiliated with the restaurant, but said she faces a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison and fines up to $25,000 if convicted.

According to a 2017 news release from the same agency, Le was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay restitution after pleading to theft of property charges at that time after being accused of sales tax theft while acting as manager of Osaka locations in Collierville and Cordova.

“Investigations, such as this one, should warn retailers that failing to properly remit all the sales tax monies they collect is a crime,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said in the latest release on the new indictment. “The taxes collected from customers are always property of the state and local governments. Customers have a right to know that the tax they pay will be remitted to the state and used for public good of all Tennesseans.”