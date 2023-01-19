Lawmaker calls for harsher punishment for offenders after woman was almost kidnapped while walking her dog

“People need to be able to go on walks with their families, with their animals, whomever, without having to fear being hurt," said State Rep. John Gillespie.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South lawmaker wants harsher punishments for offenders, after Memphis Police said a woman was almost kidnapped while taking her dog Wednesday.

Memphis Police said officers responded to a kidnapping abduction call in the Pidgeon Estates area on Jan. 18, 2023. MPD said two men, one driver and one backseat passenger in a dark grey car, approached the victim between 2:40 p.m. and 2:50 p.m. as she was jogging on Chanwil Ave. According to MPD, the backseat passenger opened the back door and got out of the vehicle attempting to snatch the victim.

MPD said the victim ran screaming southbound on Chanwil Ave., yelling for help. The suspects then took off westbound on Chanwil Ave.

Tennessee State Representative John Gillespie lives in the area. He said the continued kidnappings and kidnapping attempts need aggressive action from the state.

“People need to be able to go on walks with their families, with their animals, whomever, without having to fear being hurt or harmed," Rep. Gillespie said. “This is going to keep on happening until the state steps in and makes it clear we are not going to tolerate this behavior."

Gillespie believes a bill he's proposed, House Bill 5, a “truth in sentencing Law” is the first step to disincentive this behavior.

"I’ve presented House Bill #5 that will increase the minimum mandatory sentencing for all kinds of kidnapping and most forms of rape,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie also said the law, if passed, will treat those who commit an “aggravated kidnapping of an adult as if it was the kidnapping of a child." This, he said, will put the perpetrator on the sexual offender's registry list.

“If you attempt it and you are convicted of kidnapping, you are going to go to prison for a very, very long time," Gillespie said. "And people are going to know about it for the rest of your life."

MPD does not know the make and model of the vehicle at this time in this latest case. The dark grey car had rear end damage, back tinted windows, and there were no hub caps on the rims, MPD said.