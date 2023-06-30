Woman arraigned on second-degree murder charge in death of Whitehaven community activist

Tifanee Wright is charged in the Aug. 13, 2022, death of Dr. Yvonne Nelson.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman charged in the death of a Whitehaven community activist was arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Memphis Police said that night in the late evening hours, officers responded to the 5000 block of Yale Road to a shots fired call. The Memphis Fire Department arrived, and the victim, later identified as Dr. Nelson, died at the scene.

According to the affidavit, several cameras were in the area, and investigators were able to get images of the suspect shooting Dr. Nelson. MPD then posted those to social media in an effort to identify the suspect.

Memphis Police said several CrimeStoppers tips led to Wright as a suspect, and a warrant was issued out of Shelby County General Sessions Court on Aug. 16. She was captured by U.S. Marshals a week later on Aug. 23.

Wright has been out of jail on bond since September 2022. She is due back in court on July 28.

