Woman arrested after dragging officer and leading police on chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested Monday after dragging an officer then leading police on a chase.
According to a police affidavit, officers were conducting a traffic stop around 1 a.m. at I-240 and South Perkins. A Memphis Police officer told Sierra Riley, 22, to get out of the vehicle, but, she refused. When the officer reached into the vehicle to unlock the door, Riley drove off while he was still hanging on to the door. The officer was able to let go without injury.
Riley then led officers on a chase before being arrested in the 6700 block of Whitten View Lane.
During questioning, Riley told investigators that she panicked because she was afraid the officer was fake. The affidavit said, the officer's vest was clearly marked with MPD logos.
Riley is charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest. She is out of jail on $25,000 bond.