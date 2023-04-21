Woman arrested after robbing two Raleigh Walgreens stores, police still looking for second suspect

Jurlanda Pugh, 26, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery after her and another suspect pulled a gun on Walgreens cashiers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman was arrested by Memphis police and charged after robbing two Walgreens stores at gunpoint.

The first robbery happened April 16 before noon at the Walgreens on Ramill Road, near Frayser-Raleigh Road. Two women entered the store, picked out merchandise and went to the register. Police say when the cashier opened the drawer, one of the women pulled a gun on the cashier and demanded the money. Both women got away.

The second robbery happened at a Walgreens store on Austin Peay. The same two women came into the store, held the cashier at gunpoint and got away.

Investigators determined that the car that the suspects used to get away was a blue Dodge Avenger. On April 20, at 3:30 pm, members of the Austin Peay Station Task Force and the Safe Streets Task Force found that car in the Pershing Park Apartments. That car belonged to Jurlanda Pugh. The second suspect remains unidentified. Pugh's bond has been set at $75,000.00.