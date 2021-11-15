Woman accused of biting, hitting police officer while drunk in Memphis

The affidavit said when officers tried to take her out of a bar, she hit one of the officers in the head and bit his arm, breaking the skin.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after she allegedly bit and hit an officer while drunk in Memphis.

According to an affidavit, it happened around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday at Green Room on Beale Street.

The affidavit said Molly Coffey, 24, was drunk and refused to leave the bar. When officers tried to take Coffey out of the bar, the affidavit said she hit one of the officers in the head and bit his arm, breaking the skin.

The officer said he then used his taser on Coffey and with help from other officers, she was arrested.

The officer drove himself to the hospital and Coffey was taken to a hospital before she was taken to jail.

Coffey was charged with assault, resisting arrest, and public intoxication. Jail records show she was released on Sunday without having to pay bond.