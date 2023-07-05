Woman charged in deadly shooting in Cordova on Fourth of July

Melissa Rolison, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Emmanuel Manzano.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars, charged after a man was shot to death on the Fourth of July in Cordova.

Melissa Rolison, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Emmanuel Manzano.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, in the 1200 block of Breezy Valley Dr., not far from Macon Rd. They found Manzano shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he later died.

Rolison was arrested, but investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

She is being held in the Shelby County Jail and bond has not yet been set.

SCSO is investigating a shooting at approximately 6:45 pm at the 1200 block of Breezy Valley Drive in Cordova. An adult male shooting victim was transported to Regional One Health in critical condition. One person has been detained. An investigation by SCSO detectives is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/4Whrw87b0V — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) July 5, 2023

The victim in last night’s shooting has been pronounced deceased. SCSO detectives identified him as 36-year-old Emmanuel Manzano. This death investigation is ongoing. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) July 5, 2023