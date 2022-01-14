Woman charged in case of child death

Tatyana Taylor is being charged with reckless homicide after a five-year-old fired a gun inside a home she was occupying, killing a two-year old child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges of reckless homicide, tampering with evidence and false reporting in wake of the shooting death of a two-year-old child in Memphis Wednesday, Jan. 12.

According to a police affidavit, Taylor was listening to music when she, and other occupants of the residence, heard gunshots. One of the people in the house went upstairs to check on two children playing in a bedroom and found the two-year-old struck in the chest. The child was transported to Le Bonheur children's hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Taylor said she was inside the house when someone fired shots from outside the house, which struck the child.

At 10:08 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 2115 Clayton and located 2 victims. One victim was xported to ROH critical. The second victim, a 1yr old male was xported to LeBonheur and pronounced deceased. No suspect information. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 13, 2022

She then changed her story, saying a five-year-old shot the child while playing with the gun, which was left unsecured on a nightstand in the bedroom.

According to the affidavit, she then took the gun outside and fired a shot into the house before hiding the gun prior to police arrival.