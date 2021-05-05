Woman charged with assaulting Dyersburg High student during track practice

Police said the woman entered the stadium where the students were getting ready for practice, and assaulted the student.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg woman is charged after police said she assaulted a student who was getting ready for track practice.

It happened about 3:30 p.m. Monday at the stadium at Dyersburg High School. Police said 35-year-old Krystle Leggett had approached a 17-year-old student as several were getting ready for track practice, then physically assaulted him.

School leaders moved the students from the area while police were called. Investigators said Leggett left the fenced-in area, but then tried to climb over a fence to get back in once the faculty locked the gate.

Leggett was found behind a nearby business and taken into custody. She is charged with assault, public intoxication, and aggravated criminal trespassing.