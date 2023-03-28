x
Crime

Woman, child injured in South Memphis shooting

Memphis Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is fighting for her life and a child is also injured after a shooting in a South Memphis neighborhood, Memphis Police said. 

At 4:53 pm, Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Turkey Run Lane. 

A boy was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition. 

A Woman arrived to Methodist South Hospital, but was then airlifted to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. 

Memphis Police said the suspect is a heavy-set Black man with dreadlocks. 

Call (901) 528-CASH with any information about this case.

