Woman, child injured in South Memphis shooting

Memphis Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is fighting for her life and a child is also injured after a shooting in a South Memphis neighborhood, Memphis Police said.

At 4:53 pm, Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Turkey Run Lane.

A boy was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in non-critical condition.

A Woman arrived to Methodist South Hospital, but was then airlifted to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police said the suspect is a heavy-set Black man with dreadlocks.