Woman comes home and finds her boyfriend shot to death, police charge man with first degree murder

Arrest came two months after the crime.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Two months after a woman came home and found her boyfriend shot to death, an arrest has been made in the crime.

According to Memphis Police, 26-year-old Jonathon Johnson has been charged with First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Aggravated Burglary. This comes over two months since the crime happened.

In the overnight hours on December 12, 2019, police say a woman called 911 after finding her boyfriend shot to death in the 2800 block of Arbor Valley Lane. Police announced the arrest and charges for Johnson February 29, 2020.