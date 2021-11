According to the Memphis Police Department, officers found a woman shot on Fredericks Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after a Saturday evening shooting in East Memphis.

Police said she was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and the shooting is under investigation.

No details on a suspect were made available.

If you have any tips that can help police investigators, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.