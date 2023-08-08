x
Woman critically injured in shooting at apartments on South Mendenhall

Memphis Police said the shooting happened early Tuesday morning, and the woman is still in critical condition.
Credit: frender - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old woman is fighting for her life, and one man was detained, after a shooting at a South Mendenhall apartment complex early Thursday morning, according to MPD.

Memphis Police said their officers responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of South Mendenhall at 2 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a 20-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police also said a man has been detained, and the investigation is ongoing. 

