Woman critically injured in shooting at apartments on South Mendenhall

Memphis Police said the shooting happened early Tuesday morning, and the woman is still in critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old woman is fighting for her life, and one man was detained, after a shooting at a South Mendenhall apartment complex early Thursday morning, according to MPD.

Memphis Police said their officers responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of South Mendenhall at 2 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a 20-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.