Memphis Police are investigating what led to the shooting Friday afternoon.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a woman was shot in her vehicle, then struck a tree.

Officers responded to the scene about 4:00 p.m. Friday at Park Avenue and Pendleton Street in Orange Mound.

Investigators have not said what led to the woman being shot, but she struck a tree after.

She was rushed to Regional One in extremely critical condition.

There is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.