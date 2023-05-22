Woman critically injured in Whitehaven apartment shooting

According to Memphis Police, the victim said she didn't know who shot her, just that she heard a shot and realized she was injured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman faces serious injuries after being shot outside her Whitehaven apartment early Monday morning, Memphis Police said.

According to Memphis Police, around 2:45 a.m. Monday, Officers responded to an Aggravated Assault at the 3400 block of West Briarpark Drive in Whitehaven.

Once on scene officers found a woman lying on a bed, still awake and alert, with a gunshot wound.

Memphis Police said she told officers she was outside, standing in front of the apartment on the phone, when she heard a gunshot. She then realized she had been shot in the chest and ran back into the apartment bedroom. She said she did not see anything or know who shot her, according to police.

She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. There were three others in the apartment at the time of the shooting, but none of them saw what happened.

One shell casing was found and was photographed and tagged as evidence by officers.

According to Memphis Police, the woman's brother-in-law said she and his brother were in an argument when he heard one gunshot.

He said the victim then ran into his room yelling she had been shot. He then said his brother, who Memphis Police is considering a suspect, then ran out of the house getting inside the victim's car, a 1990's model green Mercury Grand Marquis with Calhoun County, Mississippi, tags, and leaving the scene.