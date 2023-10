Memphis Police said they responded to the crash call around 7:15 p.m. at the corner of Lamar Avenue and Old Getwell Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is dead after Memphis Police said she was found with gunshot wounds at the scene of a crash in Memphis' Oakhaven neighborhood Tuesday.

At 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, MPD responded to a crash at Lamar Avenue and Old Getwell Road.

A woman was taken to the hospital from the scene and later pronounced dead. Memphis Police said it has been determined that she suffered from gunshot wounds.