MPD officers were called to the 6600 block of Rollingbrook Ln., near Greenbrook Bend, just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a woman has been detained after a man was shot to death Tuesday afternoon in northeast Memphis.

MPD officers were called to the 6600 block of Rollingbrook Ln., near Greenbrook Bend, just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023. They found one man dead at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but a woman was detained.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.