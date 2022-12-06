Woman detained after man shot near New Chicago area

MPD Officers were called to the scene in the 1000 block of Kney, just south of Chelsea Ave., about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a woman has been detained after a man was shot near the New Chicago area Tuesday morning.

MPD Officers were called to the scene in the 1000 block of Kney, just south of Chelsea Ave., about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. They found a man shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but a woman was detained by officers.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.