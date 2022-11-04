Woman detained after man shot in East Memphis

MPD said officers responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Cherrydale Ave., south of Rhodes Ave., about 1:15 p.m. Friday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a woman has been detained after a man was shot in East Memphis.

MPD said officers responded to a shooting in the 4200 block of Cherrydale Ave., south of Rhodes Ave., about 1:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. They found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said a woman was detained at the scene. They have not said what led to the shooting or what, if any, charges will be filed.