MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Police said a woman has been detained after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Frayser.

MPD officers were called to the 2300 block of Frayser Blvd. near Mountain Terrace just before 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2023. They found a man shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said a woman was detained at the scene, but they have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.