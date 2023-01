The woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, where she later died.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman died after she was hit by a car Friday evening in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police said it happened around 7:20 p.m. near South Third Street and East Fairway Avenue.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene.