Woman dragged through Malco movie theater parking lot, suspects steal her car

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Four suspects stole a woman’s car in a Malco parking lot St. Patrick’s Day, dragging her through the lot before they took off.
According to the Memphis Police Department, two women and two men approached the woman in the Malco Powerhouse Cinema Grill at 540 S. Front Street Wednesday afternoon around 3:45. They told the woman she had a flat tire, and when she went to look for the damage, one of the suspects jumped in the vehicle and dragged the victim through the lot.
Police did not reveal the extent of the victim’s injuries.
If you have information about this crime, call CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County at (901) 528-CASH.