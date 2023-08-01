Woman dropped off at fire station after being shot in shopping center parking lot

The woman was later transported by Memphis Fire Department (MFD) to Regional One Hospital, MPD said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman was dropped off at a fire station on Knight Arnold Rd. after being critically injured in a shooting in a shopping center parking lot near Shoe Time.

According to Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a shooting at Shoe time located at 4657 American Way Monday, July 31 at 4:08 p.m.

The woman who was injured in the shooting was taken from the scene and then dropped off at the fire station located at 3909 Knight Arnold, MPD said.

MPD is asking anyone with additional information to call 901-528-CASH.