Memphis Police said they found the body early Tuesday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating what caused the death of a woman in northeast Memphis after they found her body in a car near I-40 and Covington Pike.

At 12:52 am, officers responded to an abandoned vehicle call at Wells Station Road and Chelsea Avenue.

The vehicle was located in the Covington Pike Bottoms near I-40 and Covington Pike. A woman was found inside the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.