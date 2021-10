Officers were called to a home in the 3700 block of Socorro Drive, not far from Harry C. Pierotti Park, just after noon Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a woman was found shot in Raleigh.

Officers were called to a home in the 3700 block of Socorro Drive, not far from Harry C. Pierotti Park, just after noon Wednesday. They found a woman unresponsive inside.

Investigators did not say what led to the shooting and no suspect information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.