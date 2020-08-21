Woman found shot to death at Memphis Walgreens

Memphis Police are looking for a suspect who drove a white GMC SUV

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A woman was found shot to death at Cordova Walgreens Thursday night.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department were on the crime scene at 9028 Walnut Grove at the intersection of Walnut Grove Road and Forest Hill Irene Road shortly before 8pm.

They are looking for a suspect they describe as a Black man with a thin build, 5’6”, wearing blue jeans. He was in a white GMC SUV.

If you have information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You could earn a cash reward.