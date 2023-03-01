Woman granted diversion in crash that killed Mid-South pro basketball player Galen Young

According to court records, Miracle Rutherford pleaded guilty this week and was granted diversion, which is set to last until March 2, 2026.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman charged in a June 2021 crash that killed former Hillcrest High School and UNC Charlotte basketball standout Galen Young has been granted diversion, according to court records.

Miracle Rutherford was indicted in April 2022 on vehicular homicide charges. According to court records, Rutherford pleaded guilty this week and was granted diversion, which is set to last until March 2, 2026.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on June 5, 2021, as prosecutors said Rutherford was speeding southbound on Horn Lake Road before going airborne and crashing into the corner of a house. According to an affidavit, investigators estimated Rutherford was driving more than 60 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Police responded to the crash, but there were no injuries reported originally at the scene. The D.A.’s office at the time said a woman in the house told investigators she lived there with her adult son, but he wasn't home.

Family members found Young under the debris hours later. He died at the scene.