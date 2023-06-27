Woman hit by stray bullets while lying in bed, say Memphis Police

MPD officers responded to the scene in the 900 block of Randle not far from Vollintine Ave. and N. Watkins just after 11:15 p.m. Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a woman was hit by stray bullets while lying in her bed Monday night.

MPD officers responded to the scene in the 900 block of Randle not far from Vollintine Ave. and N. Watkins just after 11:15 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2023. They said someone fired a gun outside, and they struck the victim, who was in her bed inside a home. She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shots being fired or released any information on suspects.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.