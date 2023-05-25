x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman hospitalized after being dragged down the street by a vehicle near a night club

Memphis Police Department said officers responded to 620 Marshall Thursday, May 25 at 2:22 a.m. after dispatch received a call reporting multiple fights.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was transported to Regional One Hospital after being dragged down the street by a car 616 night club.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to 620 Marshall Ave. Thursday, May 25 at 2:22 a.m. after dispatch received a call reporting multiple fights and a possible shooting outside of 616 night club. 

Memphis Fire Department (MFD) also responded to the scene after receiving a similar call. 

When MFD arrived at the scene, theY did not locate a shooting victim. Instead, they found a woman who had been dragged down the street by a car, MFD said.

The woman was transported to Regional One Hospital, but her condition is unknown. 

More Videos

In Other News

Men caught on camera carjacking driver at apartments, using car stolen in carjacking days earlier

Before You Leave, Check This Out