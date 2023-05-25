Woman hospitalized after being dragged down the street by a vehicle near a night club

Memphis Police Department said officers responded to 620 Marshall Thursday, May 25 at 2:22 a.m. after dispatch received a call reporting multiple fights.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was transported to Regional One Hospital after being dragged down the street by a car 616 night club.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to 620 Marshall Ave. Thursday, May 25 at 2:22 a.m. after dispatch received a call reporting multiple fights and a possible shooting outside of 616 night club.

Memphis Fire Department (MFD) also responded to the scene after receiving a similar call.

When MFD arrived at the scene, theY did not locate a shooting victim. Instead, they found a woman who had been dragged down the street by a car, MFD said.