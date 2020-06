Memphis Police say the shooting happened about 10:15 p.m. Thursday evening.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after Memphis Police say she was shot along I-240.

Police say it happened about 10:15 p.m. Thursday night along I-240 eastbound at Mt. Moriah. Police say the woman told them an unknown suspect shot at her.

She went to St. Francis in a private vehicle, then was airlifted to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.