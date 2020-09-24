Raleigh woman indicted for animal cruelty after injured dog found tied up in carport

The dog eventually had to be euthanized due to its condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh woman has been indicted on felony animal cruelty charges after an emaciated dog was found this summer on a two-foot leash attached to a post in her carport, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Virnisha White, 27, of the 4200 block of Hobson Cove was indicted on aggravated cruelty to animals charges.

Neighbors told police on June 12 that the dog had been abandoned at the residence for at least two weeks. Investigating officers said the dog was unable to walk or lift its head, and that it had an untreated leg injury. There was food, but no water.

The dog had to be euthanized.