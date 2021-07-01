Woman indicted in boyfriend’s stabbing death

Tarlease Mitchell, 49, is being held on $125,000 bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Westwood-area woman has been indicted on a second-degree murder count stemming from the stabbing death of her 63-year-old boyfriend last year.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney, police were called to a home on Haas Avenue on Nov. 10, 2020, where they found Cornelius Goodlow face down on the living room floor with knife wounds to his chest and shoulder.

Goodlow died a short time later at an area hospital.

A witness told investigators that the victim had been with his girlfriend, Mitchell, all day.