MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two people have been detained after a woman was shot in Raleigh Tuesday morning.

MPD officers were called to the scene in the 3300 block of Austin Peay Highway about 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. They found a woman shot. She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but said two people have been detained.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.