According to officers, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman was killed in an overnight shooting Friday.

Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Sarabee Ln. at midnight.

According to officers, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD said there is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.