MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting at Garden Inn hotel located at 3419 American Way.

Memphis Police Department said the woman died after she was transported to the hospital.

The man who was injured has non-critical injuries. He arrived at the in a personal vehicle, MPD said.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:05 a.m.