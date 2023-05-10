Woman who went missing after being stabbed during domestic dispute now arrested

MPD originally issued a missing persons alert for Ward on Sunday, May 7, stating that she was a "suspect in a domestic assault who fled the scene" with injuries.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman who Memphis Police said went missing after being stabbed during a domestic dispute has now been arrested.

Coreuna Ward was arrested Tuesday, May 9. Ward was charged with aggravated assault.

MPD originally issued a missing persons alert for Ward on Sunday, May 7, stating that she was a "suspect in a domestic assault who fled the scene with unknown injuries."

According to MPD, officers responded to a domestic violence call at 7:36 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that Ward was stabbed during the domestic incident.