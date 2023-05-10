Woman who went missing after being stabbed during domestic dispute now arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman who Memphis Police said went missing after being stabbed during a domestic dispute has now been arrested.
Coreuna Ward was arrested Tuesday, May 9. Ward was charged with aggravated assault.
MPD originally issued a missing persons alert for Ward on Sunday, May 7, stating that she was a "suspect in a domestic assault who fled the scene with unknown injuries."
According to MPD, officers responded to a domestic violence call at 7:36 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that Ward was stabbed during the domestic incident.
Investigators said it was unclear how serious her injuries were from the incident.