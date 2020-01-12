x
Crime

Woman shot; carjacked when she arrived at work in the Medical District

Victim shot in the head in the Medical District early Tuesday morning.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head early Tuesday morning when she arrived at work.

According to Memphis police, officers responded to a shooting around 4:45 a.m. at Serenity Recovery Centers in the 1000 block of Poplar in the Medical District.

MPD says, after shooting the woman, the suspect left in the victim's purple or red 2017 Chevy Spark with Tennessee tags.

The car should have damage on the front from the suspect ramming the gate.

This is an ongoing investigation.