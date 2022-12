MPD officers were called to the 2400 block of Eden Park Drive near Spottswood about 2:40 p.m. Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a woman was shot and killed near Orange Mound.

MPD officers were called to the 2400 block of Eden Park Drive near Spottswood about 2:40 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. They found a woman dead at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released information on suspects.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.