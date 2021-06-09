Woman shot, killed in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after being shot in Parkway Village Monday afternoon.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened just before 4pm Labor Day near Ashwood Street and Knight Arnold Road. The woman who was shot was taken to Regional One in extremely critical condition but later died there. Original information from Memphis Police scanners from officers there indicate that the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident. At least 8 MPD squad cars made the scene.
If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). Calls are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.