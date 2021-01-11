Investigation underway after woman shot in Batesville driveway

According to police, it happened on Saturday at a home on the corner of Vick Street and Dettor Street behind Piggly Wiggly and the MDOT area.

BATESVILLE, Miss — Police in Batesville are asking for help with finding who is responsible for a deadly drive-by shooting on Saturday.

According to police, it happened around 4 p.m. at a home on the corner of Vick and Dettor streets behind Piggly Wiggly and the MDOT area.

Police said the woman, Kim Davis-Robinson, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated, where she later died.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Batesville Police Department at 662-563-5653 or Panola County Crime Stoppers at 662-209-2011.

All tips are anonymous. Police said they have a reward of $1,000 that may be increased depending on the tip that leads to an arrest.